Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Antisemitism on Elon Musk's X is surging and dredging up many ancient, defamatory themes of blaming Jews

By Pamela S. Nadell, Professor and Patrick Clendenen Chair in Women's & Gender History and Director of the Jewish Studies Program, American University
Antisemitism on X recycles ancient tropes falsely blaming Jewish people for a wide range of social and political ills, and for their own victimization.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Oslo accords: 30 years on, the dream of a two-state solution seems further away than ever
~ Past Lives: inyeon is a Korean philosophy of how relationships form over many lifetimes
~ How to design menopause leave policies that really support women in the workplace
~ Women’s pain is often not believed – here’s how to make your voice heard when seeking help
~ 30 years after Arafat-Rabin handshake, clear flaws in Oslo Accords doomed peace talks to failure
~ US response to Gabon and Niger coups suggests need for a new West Africa policy in Washington
~ Looking for your 'calling'? What people get wrong when chasing meaningful work
~ How evasive and transmissible is the newest omicron offshoot, BA.2.86, that causes COVID-19? 4 questions answered
~ 5 ways that college campuses benefit from diversity, equity and inclusion programs
~ Why 'Barbie' and 'The Little Mermaid' made 2023 the dead girl summer
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter