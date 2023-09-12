Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

How evasive and transmissible is the newest omicron offshoot, BA.2.86, that causes COVID-19? 4 questions answered

By Suresh V. Kuchipudi, Professor and Department Chair of Infectious Diseases and Microbiology, University of Pittsburgh
Researchers still don’t know how well BA.2.86 will evade immunity or whether it will cause more severe disease than its predecessors.The Conversation


