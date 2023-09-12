What Arizona and other drought-ridden states can learn from Israel's pioneering water strategy
By Gabriel Eckstein, Professor of Law, Texas A&M University
Clive Lipchin, Adjunct Professor of Environmental Studies, Tel Aviv University
Sharon B. Megdal, Professor of Environmental Science and Director, Water Resources Research Center, University of Arizona
Arizona is considering a multibillion-dollar desalination project to address its urgent water needs. Three water experts call for a go-slow approach and point to Israel as a role model.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, September 12, 2023