Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Brazil: Prosecutors Should Lead Police Killings Inquiries

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image People gathered in a protest against police violence and structural racism hold signs, one of them reading "Black Lives Matter", Rio de Janeiro, May 31, 2021 © 2021 AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo (São Paulo) – Brazil should urgently address the chronic problem of police abuse and impunity by ensuring that prosecutors lead investigations and that those investigations comply with international standards, Human Rights said today in a letter to the attorney general, Augusto Aras. Police killed more than 6,400 people in 2022, according to the nonprofit Brazilian Forum of Public…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ A memoir of sleeplessness posits making peace with our ruptured nights – but risks becoming an exhausting read
~ How Qantas might have done all Australians a favour by making refunds so hard to get
~ Death of young man raises debate on police violence in Mozambique
~ NZ’s vital kelp forests are in peril from ocean warming – threatening the important species that rely on them
~ It's warming up and mozzies are coming. Here's how to mosquito-proof your backyard
~ Apple wants to know if you’re happy or sad as part of its latest software update. Who will this benefit?
~ Yes, Labor's misinformation bill could jeopardise free speech online
~ What does history tell us about the Coalition's proposal for a second referendum?
~ From Deewana to the success of Pathaan: the global impact of Bollywood's enduring king, Shah Rukh Khan
~ Five ways to become a better ally to 2SLGBTQ+ communities
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter