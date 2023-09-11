Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

The 'no' campaign is dominating the messaging on the Voice referendum on TikTok – here's why

By Andrea Carson, Professor of Political Communication, Department of Politics, Media and Philosophy, La Trobe University
Rebecca Strating, Director, La Trobe Asia and Associate Professor, La Trobe University, La Trobe University
Simon Jackman, Professor, University of Sydney
The ‘no’ side is successfully engaging young people on TikTok by combining volume (posting multiple TikToks a day) with authenticity, use of personal narratives and humour.The Conversation


