Human Rights Observatory

Student housing crisis: Municipal bylaws have created roadblocks for decades

By Alexander Wray, PhD Candidate in Geography, Western University
Nick Revington, Professeur de logement et dynamiques urbaines, Institut national de la recherche scientifique (INRS)
Local governments have far too often been let off the hook for approaches that discreetly limit where students may live.The Conversation


