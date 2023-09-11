Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Amnesty for Troubles-related crimes to become law – why many people in Northern Ireland oppose the bill

By Louise Mallinder, Professor of Law, Queen's University Belfast
The UK government’s Northern Ireland Troubles (legacy and reconciliation) bill – which has faced near universal opposition in Northern Ireland – has passed the House of Commons. The Commons rejected the latest Lords’ amendments, paving the way for the controversial bill to receive royal assent and become law in the coming weeks.

More than 1,000 killings relating to the 30-year armed conflict in Northern Ireland, known as the Troubles, are still…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
