Human Rights Observatory

Nigeria's elections were once again disputed in court, a stark reminder of a weak electoral system

By Damilola Agbalajobi, Lecturer, Political Science, Obafemi Awolowo University
Nigeria’s presidential election tribunal on 6 September affirmed President Bola Tinubu’s victory in the disputed February 2023 polls, dismissing the petitions of three political parties. The Labour Party had filed…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
