Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Concrete crisis: officials thought asbestos in schools was safe too – the same mistakes have been made over Raac

By Adam Page, Lecturer in Modern British History, University of Lincoln
The decision to close some schools and erect emergency structural supports in others just days before the start of a new term appeared to come about suddenly. The announcement followed three recent failures of reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (Raac), in particular the collapse of a beam in late August at a primary school in Leicester.

The schools minister, Nick Gibbs, said: “Raac that had been considered to be…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Tajikistan: Free Political Activist and Drop Charges
~ Morocco's earthquake wasn't unexpected – building codes must plan for them
~ Government provides another $1 billion to finally win Greens' support for long-delayed housing bill
~ 50 years ago, Chile’s 11 September coup scarred my family forever
~ Australia: Rights at Core of Voice Referendum
~ Sydney Theatre Company's new The Importance of Being Earnest: fresh, funny and completely joyous
~ Philologists, pedants and obsessives: how crowd-sourcing created the Oxford English Dictionary
~ Google Chrome just rolled out a new way to track you and serve ads. Here's what you need to know
~ The persistence of nature, the movement of water, the rigidity of walls: photographer Zoe Leonard documents the US–Mexico border
~ The body mass index can't tell us if we're healthy. Here's what we should use instead
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter