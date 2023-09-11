Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Five years on, Brisbane's e-scooters and e-bikes are winning over tourists and residents as they open up the city

By Richard Buning, Senior Lecturer in Tourism, School of Business, The University of Queensland
Wendy Pham, Post-doctoral Researcher, Business School, The University of Queensland
Brisbane was the first Australian city to accept rideshare e-scooters. After some growing pains, residents, visitors and the city itself are enjoying the benefits, a new study finds.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Government provides another $1 billion to finally win Greens' support for long-delayed housing bill
~ 50 years ago, Chile’s 11 September coup scarred my family forever
~ Australia: Rights at Core of Voice Referendum
~ Sydney Theatre Company's new The Importance of Being Earnest: fresh, funny and completely joyous
~ Philologists, pedants and obsessives: how crowd-sourcing created the Oxford English Dictionary
~ Google Chrome just rolled out a new way to track you and serve ads. Here's what you need to know
~ The persistence of nature, the movement of water, the rigidity of walls: photographer Zoe Leonard documents the US–Mexico border
~ The body mass index can't tell us if we're healthy. Here's what we should use instead
~ Voice support and Albanese's ratings continue to tumble in Resolve and other polls
~ Fire regimes around Australia shifted abruptly 20 years ago – and falling humidity is why
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter