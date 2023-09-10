Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How disappearance became a global weapon of psychological control, 50 years on from Chile's US-backed coup

By Brad Evans, Professor in Political Violence, University of Bath
State-sponsored disappearance plays into the most primal of human fears – to vanish without a trace. The modern era started with Chile’s US-backed coup on September 11 1973The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
