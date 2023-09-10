Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

'That's getting a bit wild, kids!' Why children love to play-fight and why it is good for them

By Emily Freeman, Senior Lecturer in Psychology, University of Newcastle

That’s getting a bit wild, kids! Why don’t you play something quieter?

How often have you found yourself saying something like this to your children as they’re rolling around on the lounge room floor?

Even if they are smiling and clearly having fun, as parents, we often worry that someone will get hurt or it will turn into aggression, and ultimately, tears.

As a family and child psychology researcher, parents often ask me why children engage in this type of rough-and-tumble play. What is it? Is it good for them? Should I be stopping…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ The story of Qatari women’s rights defender Noof Al-Maadeed
~ How disappearance became a global weapon of psychological control, 50 years on from Chile's US-backed coup
~ China makes developers pay compensation for their ecological impacts – here's how this unique scheme works
~ Girlhood misery, bullying and beauty combine for Laura Elizabeth Woollett's 'unlikeable' west-coast girls
~ How much did Chinese investors drive up Sydney home prices? It's less than you might think
~ 7 red flags your teen might be in an abusive relationship – and 6 signs it's escalating
~ Solar panel technology is set to be turbo-charged – but first, a few big roadblocks have to be cleared
~ As Russia woos nations to support its war in Ukraine, will fault lines deepen around the globe?
~ 7 rules for a respectful and worthwhile Voice referendum
~ Marrakech artisans – who have helped rebuild the Moroccan city before – are among those hit hard in the earthquake's devastation
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter