Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

As Russia woos nations to support its war in Ukraine, will fault lines deepen around the globe?

By Matthew Sussex, Associate Professor (Adj), Griffith Asia Institute; and Fellow, Strategic and Defence Studies Centre, ANU, Australian National University
Some 560 days have passed since the Russian invasion of Ukraine. We have repeatedly been reminded about the awfulness of war – the senseless waste of human life and indiscriminate misery caused by the imperial delusions of a self-interested leader.

But the war has also been revealing in other ways. It has repeatedly defied expectations about its scope, impact and duration.

For Russian President Vladimir Putin, the mistaken belief that he could conquer much of Ukraine…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ The story of Qatari women’s rights defender Noof Al-Maadeed
~ How disappearance became a global weapon of psychological control, 50 years on from Chile's US-backed coup
~ China makes developers pay compensation for their ecological impacts – here's how this unique scheme works
~ 'That's getting a bit wild, kids!' Why children love to play-fight and why it is good for them
~ Girlhood misery, bullying and beauty combine for Laura Elizabeth Woollett's 'unlikeable' west-coast girls
~ How much did Chinese investors drive up Sydney home prices? It's less than you might think
~ 7 red flags your teen might be in an abusive relationship – and 6 signs it's escalating
~ Solar panel technology is set to be turbo-charged – but first, a few big roadblocks have to be cleared
~ 7 rules for a respectful and worthwhile Voice referendum
~ Marrakech artisans – who have helped rebuild the Moroccan city before – are among those hit hard in the earthquake's devastation
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter