Heat waves have a cost. Here's why it's important to quantify it
By Jérémie Boudreault, Étudiant-chercheur au doctorat en science des données et santé environnementale, Institut national de la recherche scientifique (INRS)
Celine Campagna, Adjunct professor, Institut national de santé publique du Québec, Université Laval
Fateh Chebana, Professor in Data Science applied to the Environment and Environmental Health, Institut national de la recherche scientifique (INRS)
Further research is needed in order to quantify the costs of extreme heat so we can reduce its damaging effects now and in the future.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Sunday, September 10, 2023