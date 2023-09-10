Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Canada's lack of recognition for gender-based violence is putting disaster survivors at risk

By Jean Slick, Professor, Disaster and Emergency Management, Royal Roads University
Research shows gender-based violence increases in the aftermath of disasters. Governments must incorporate ways of addressing it into their disaster response plans.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ The nose knows: How microbiomes and the smells they produce help shape behaviour in bugs, birds, beasts and humans
~ Can ❤️s change minds? How social media influences public opinion and news circulation
~ Ancient shoes: tracks on a South African beach offer oldest evidence yet of human footwear
~ AU peacekeepers are leaving Somalia: what needs to happen to keep the peace
~ Cambodia: World Heritage Committee must not ignore ‘mass forced evictions’ around Angkor Wat
~ Malaysian government told to stop playing ‘Big Brother’ to media
~ Mangosuthu Buthelezi: the Zulu nationalist who left his mark on South Africa's history
~ Mangosuthu Buthelezi was a man of immense political talent and contradictions
~ Repel intensifying attacks on schools, urges Guterres
~ Vietnam: Biden Should Raise Rights on Hanoi Visit
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter