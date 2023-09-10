Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Cambodia: World Heritage Committee must not ignore ‘mass forced evictions’ around Angkor Wat

By Amnesty International
The World Heritage Committee must discuss the concerning situation of forced evictions around the World Heritage site of Angkor when it meets this month, Amnesty International said after submitting preliminary research findings to UNESCO ahead of the Committee's upcoming session in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia from 10 – 25 September.


© Amnesty International -
