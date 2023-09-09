Tolerance.ca
Repel intensifying attacks on schools, urges Guterres

With a staggering hike in attacks targeting schools and hospitals, and over seven million refugee children out of school, the UN chief called on Saturday for a new push to defend vulnerable students and teachers worldwide.


~ Vietnam: Biden Should Raise Rights on Hanoi Visit
~ Mexico’s Supreme Court Orders Federal Decriminalization of Abortion
~ Hurricane Fiona's legacy: How studying storm impacts can help us better prepare for future events
~ Court Rules Bulgaria Must Recognize Same-Sex Relationships
~ Iraq: Security Forces Open Fire on Kirkuk Protesters
~ Philadelphia police rarely release body camera videos − here's why it happened in the fatal shooting of Eddie Irizarry
~ Why are those lost to COVID not formally memorialised? How politics shapes what we remember
~ The UK has joined the EU's Horizon science funding scheme – but if we want the UK to lead, the hard work has just begun
~ G20 summit's plan to scare off monkeys by mimicking their 'natural enemies' may work – but not for the reasons it's supposed to
~ DR Congo: Few worse places to be a child warns UNICEF as twins found boobytrapped
