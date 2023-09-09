Tolerance.ca
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Vietnam: Biden Should Raise Rights on Hanoi Visit

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Vietnamese Communist Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong, left, speaks before a luncheon with then United States Vice President Joe Biden at the US State Department, Washington, DC, July 7, 2015. © 2015 Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images (Bangkok) – Unites States President Joe Biden should publicly urge Vietnam’s leaders to immediately release all political prisoners and reform abusive laws during his planned visit to Hanoi on September 10, 2023, Human Rights Watch said today. Human Rights Watch Letter to President Biden on Upcoming Visit to Vietnam, September…


© Human Rights Watch -
