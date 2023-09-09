Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Mexico’s Supreme Court Orders Federal Decriminalization of Abortion

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Women take part in a protest during the International Safe Abortion Day at the Zocalo main square, in Mexico City, Mexico on September 28, 2022. © 2022 Daniel Cardenas/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images Mexico’s Supreme Court ruled this week that Congress must eliminate federal criminal penalties for abortion, which means all federal health facilities should provide abortion care, a massive victory for human rights. This ruling, which comes after leading national reproductive justice organization GIRE (Information Group on Reproductive Choice) filed a legal challenge,…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
