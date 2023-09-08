Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Court Rules Bulgaria Must Recognize Same-Sex Relationships

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Participants hold a LGBTQI flag as they take part in the annual Gay Pride Parade in downtown Sofia, Bulgaria on June 17, 2023. © 2023 Nikolay Doychinov/Getty Images The European Court of Human Rights this week found that the government of Bulgaria was violating European human rights law by failing to legally recognize same-sex couples. The case involved Liliya Babulkova and Darina Koilova, Bulgarian women who were legally wed in the United Kingdom in 2016. Bulgarian authorities refused to recognize their marriage, and after losing multiple appeals in the country, the…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
