Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Iraq: Security Forces Open Fire on Kirkuk Protesters

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Iraqi security forces near the Kirkuk castle in Kirkuk, Iraq, September 7, 2023.  © 2023 Ali Makram Ghareeb/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images (Beirut) – Iraqi security forces appear to have opened fire on demonstrators without prior warning in Kirkuk on September 2, 2023, killing at least 4 people and injuring 16, Human Rights Watch said today. The violence comes amid months of increasing tensions between Kirkuk’s Kurdish, Arab, and Turkmen populations. An inquiry into the incident opened by Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani should be independent and impartial in…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
