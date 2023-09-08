Tolerance.ca
Philadelphia police rarely release body camera videos − here's why it happened in the fatal shooting of Eddie Irizarry

By Jordan Hyatt, Associate Professor of Criminology and Justice Studies, Drexel University
After weeks of public pressure, Philadelphia police on Sept. 8, 2023, released body camera footage capturing the fatal shooting of 27-year-old Eddie Irizarry by police in August.

The Conversation spoke to Jordan M. Hyatt, associate professor of criminology and justice studies and the director of the Center for Public Policy at Philadelphia’s Drexel…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
