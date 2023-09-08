Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The UK has joined the EU's Horizon science funding scheme – but if we want the UK to lead, the hard work has just begun

By Sarah Chaytor, Director of Strategy and Policy, UCL Research, Innovation & Global Engagement, UCL
Lucy Shackleton, Head of Public Policy & Partnerships, UCL European Institute, UCL
The UK government’s announcement that it had rejoined the European Union’s Horizon Europe science funding programme was cause for celebration among researchers in Britain and across Europe. But what will the terms of the deal – and the long time the UK was out of the programme – mean for those researchers and the country more generally?

The UK had been a full member of the EU’s flagship research and innovation programme until the country formally left the bloc in 2020. Following lengthy negotiations, the UK has now…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
