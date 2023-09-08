Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

G20 summit's plan to scare off monkeys by mimicking their 'natural enemies' may work – but not for the reasons it's supposed to

By Isabelle Catherine Winder, Senior Lecturer in Zoology, Bangor University
Rhesus macaques are known for harassing people in New Delhi, where the G20 summit is being held, so authorities are taking action – but is it the right action?The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
