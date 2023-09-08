Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Zimbabwe elections 2023: a textbook case of how the ruling party has clung to power for 43 years

By David B. Moore, Research Associate, Dept of Anthropology & Development Studies and Fellow, Clare Hall, University of Cambridge, University of Johannesburg
Zimbabwe’s 2023 elections look like their predecessors: stolen. But this one is a bit different. Opposition strategies and regional responses have changed too. What does this mean for the future?The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Bharat: why the recent push to change India's name has a hidden agenda
~ Big businesses say they are helping to restore ecosystems – but there's little evidence
~ How unions could help reality TV cast and crew win better pay and working conditions
~ Past Lives: a luxurious and lingering portrayal of lost love and identity in the Korean diaspora
~ Greece's record rainfall and flash floods are part of a trend – across the Mediterranean, the weather is becoming more dangerous
~ Iraq: Release Kidnapped Scholar
~ Azerbaijan continues to keep its land borders closed, citing COVID-19 as a concern
~ Why Cardi B’s undoing of appropriateness liberates us all
~ A conversation with Paula Lucie-Smith, founder of Trinidad & Tobago's Adult Literacy Tutors Association, on the occasion of International Literacy Day
~ Heatwaves and hot temperatures are hard on the body – but a series of in-built adaptations make it easier to cope
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter