Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Rearrest Sparks Hope in Central African Republic

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Abdoulaye Hissène, one of the leaders of the FPRC (Popular Front for the Rebirth of Central African Republic) armed group, reads a report on the breaches of the Khartoum agreements by armed groups, in Bangui, on August 23, 2019.  © 2019 Florent Vergnes / AFP via Getty Images This week, the Special Criminal Court (SCC) in the Central African Republic announced charges against Abdoulaye Hissène for war crimes and crimes against humanity committed in 2017 as leader of the group Popular Front for the Rebirth of the Central African Republic (Front Populaire pour la renaissance…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Saudi Arabia: 100 people executed as authorities continue relentless ‘killing spree’
~ View from The Hill: Australia's bid for Julian Assange's freedom presents formidable problems for Joe Biden
~ G20: Xi Jinping's snub of summit the latest in escalation of ambition between two assertive powers
~ COVID mutates rapidly in white-tailed deer, but here's why we don't need to worry – for now
~ Many people hate wasps, but they're smarter than you might think – and ecologically important
~ Indigenous knowledges informing 'machine learning' could prevent stolen art and other culturally unsafe AI practices
~ Chile: 50 years since the coup d’état, exercising historical memory is vital for the country’s future
~ Belarus: Decree Puts Exiled Citizens at Risk
~ Afghanistan: Taliban’s Gender Crimes Against Humanity
~ Drowning risk increases during heatwaves in unexpected ways -- here's how to stay safe this summer
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter