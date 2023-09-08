Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

View from The Hill: Australia's bid for Julian Assange's freedom presents formidable problems for Joe Biden

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
In his relatively brief time as prime minister, Anthony Albanese has had very extensive contact with US President Joe Biden. According to the prime minister’s office, Albanese has had four formal meetings with him, plus two Quad meetings, and several other less formal discussions. They’ll rub shoulders again at the G20 this weekend in India.

Biden will also host Albanese for a state visit to Washington next month.

The relationship between the Labor government and the US is close, as is that, it seems, between the two leaders. But one, relatively modest (in Australian…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
