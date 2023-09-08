Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

G20: Xi Jinping's snub of summit the latest in escalation of ambition between two assertive powers

By Dheeraj Paramesha, Lecturer in Intelligence, Security and Policing, School of Criminology, University of Hull
It might be tempting to connect Xi Jinping’s refusal to attend the G20 summit in India with continuing border tensions. These reached a peak recently when China released an “official map” claiming as its territory several areas that have long been a matter of contention between the two countries.

But, in fact, a more likely explanation is the intense competition…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ View from The Hill: Australia's bid for Julian Assange's freedom presents formidable problems for Joe Biden
~ COVID mutates rapidly in white-tailed deer, but here's why we don't need to worry – for now
~ Many people hate wasps, but they're smarter than you might think – and ecologically important
~ Indigenous knowledges informing 'machine learning' could prevent stolen art and other culturally unsafe AI practices
~ Chile: 50 years since the coup d’état, exercising historical memory is vital for the country’s future
~ Belarus: Decree Puts Exiled Citizens at Risk
~ Afghanistan: Taliban’s Gender Crimes Against Humanity
~ Drowning risk increases during heatwaves in unexpected ways -- here's how to stay safe this summer
~ How photography can reveal, overlook and manipulate truth: the fearless work of Australian Iranian artist Hoda Afshar
~ The science of dreams and nightmares – what is going on in our brains while we're sleeping?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter