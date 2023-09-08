Tolerance.ca
Indigenous knowledges informing 'machine learning' could prevent stolen art and other culturally unsafe AI practices

By Bronwyn Carlson, Professor, Indigenous Studies and Director of The Centre for Global Indigenous Futures, Macquarie University
Peita Richards, Research Fellow, Charles Sturt University
There are many programs where people can generate art using AI. However, this comes with a risk of non-Indigenous people generating Indigenous art, which negatively affects Indigenous artists.The Conversation


© The Conversation
