Belarus: Decree Puts Exiled Citizens at Risk

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A Belarusian woman holds her passport outside the Belarusian Embassy in Warsaw, Poland, August 9, 2020. © 2020 Sipa via AP Images (Vilnius, September 8, 2023) – Belarus has issued a presidential decree denying the country’s citizens the ability to obtain or renew their passports or to process other essential documents at Belarusian consulates overseas, Human Rights Watch said today. This could leave thousands of exiled Belarusians without access to valid identification documents abroad, or at risk of politically motivated prosecution if they have to return to Belarus…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch
