Human Rights Observatory

Afghanistan: Taliban’s Gender Crimes Against Humanity

By Human Rights Watch
Afghan women wait to receive food rations distributed by a humanitarian aid group, Kabul, Afghanistan, May 23, 2023. (New York) – Taliban authorities in Afghanistan are committing the crime against humanity of gender persecution against women and girls, Human Rights Watch said in a report released today. Since taking over the country in August 2021, the Taliban have imposed laws and policies intended to deny women and girls throughout the country their fundamental rights because of their gender.


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
