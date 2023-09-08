Tolerance.ca
Drowning risk increases during heatwaves in unexpected ways -- here's how to stay safe this summer

By Amy Peden, NHMRC Research Fellow, School of Population Health & co-founder UNSW Beach Safety Research Group, UNSW Sydney
Hannah Mason, Research assistant, James Cook University
Jemma King, Lecturer, Public Health
Richard Franklin, Professor, James Cook University
New research reveals drowning risk increases during Australian heatwaves, especially severe heatwaves. Here’s who is most at risk and what we can all do to stay safe.The Conversation


