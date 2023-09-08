Machine learning can level the playing field against match fixing – helping regulators spot cheating
By Dulani Jayasuriya, Lecturer in Accounting and Finance, University of Auckland
Jacky Liu, Graduate Teaching Assistant, University of Auckland
Ryan Elmore, Associate Professor of Business Information and Analytics, University of Denver
A new machine learning model can pinpoint anomalies in sports results – whether from match fixing, strategic losses or poor player performance. It could be a useful tool in the fight against cheating.
- Thursday, September 7, 2023