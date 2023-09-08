Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Machine learning can level the playing field against match fixing – helping regulators spot cheating

By Dulani Jayasuriya, Lecturer in Accounting and Finance, University of Auckland
Jacky Liu, Graduate Teaching Assistant, University of Auckland
Ryan Elmore, Associate Professor of Business Information and Analytics, University of Denver
A new machine learning model can pinpoint anomalies in sports results – whether from match fixing, strategic losses or poor player performance. It could be a useful tool in the fight against cheating.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
