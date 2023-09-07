Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

'Male soldiers can't help themselves' is among many rape myths that need debunking

By Megan MacKenzie, Professor and Simons Chair in International Law and Human Security, Simon Fraser University
Rape myths are stereotypes and false beliefs associated with all forms of sexual assault. Popular rape myths include “she was asking for it,” “good guys don’t commit rape,” and “women lie about being raped to ruin men’s reputations.”

Recent research on sexual assault trials in Australia found that defence lawyers rely on, and…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ 10-year feral cat plan brings us a step closer to properly protecting endangered wildlife
~ Exposing Australia's online trade in pest plants – we've found thousands of illegal advertisements
~ Global: Cost of G20 inaction on climate and debt crises “potentially catastrophic”
~ US Imposes Sanctions on Abusive Commanders in Sudan
~ Microplastic pollution in Sri Lanka: A silent killer in the making
~ Silicon Valley investors want to create a new city – is 'California Forever’ a utopian dream or just smart business?
~ Friday essay: homosexuality was still illegal when Frank Moorhouse started writing – but it was there from his earliest fiction
~ Nearly 500,000 Australian kids go to after school care – it needs to be more than a babysitting service
~ What is cognitive functional therapy? How can it reduce low back pain and get you moving?
~ Whales stop singing and rock lobsters lose their balance: how seismic surveys can harm marine life
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter