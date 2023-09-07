10-year feral cat plan brings us a step closer to properly protecting endangered wildlife
By Sarah Legge, Professor of Wildlife Ecology, Australian National University
Jaana Dielenberg, University Fellow, Charles Darwin University
John Woinarski, Professor of Conservation Biology, Charles Darwin University
The Australian government has at last produced a serious plan to control an introduced predator that is a big reason this country has one of the world’s worst records for species extinctions.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, September 7, 2023