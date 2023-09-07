Tolerance.ca
Exposing Australia's online trade in pest plants – we've found thousands of illegal advertisements

By Jacob Maher, PhD Candidate, University of Adelaide
Phill Cassey, Australian Research Council Industry Laureate Fellow, University of Adelaide
Do you buy plants online? You might be breaking the law without even knowing it.

We found hundreds of different invasive plants and prohibited weeds advertised on a popular online marketplace.

For the first time, our research has exposed the frequent, high volume trade in pest plants across Australia.

State and territory governments are adopting our automated surveillance approach to help regulate the online trade in plants and other…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
