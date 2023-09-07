What is cognitive functional therapy? How can it reduce low back pain and get you moving?
By Peter O'Sullivan, Professor of Musculoskeletal Physiotherapy, Curtin University
JP Caneiro, Research Fellow in physiotherapy, Curtin University
Mark Hancock, Professor of Physiotherapy, Macquarie University
Peter Kent, Adjunct Associate Professor of Physiotherapy, Curtin University
A new therapy aims to undo some of the harmful and restrictive patterns patients have been taught to ‘protect’ their back from pain. Instead, they’re learning to trust and move their body again.
- Thursday, September 7, 2023