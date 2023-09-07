Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Whales stop singing and rock lobsters lose their balance: how seismic surveys can harm marine life

By Ryan Day, Senior research fellow, University of Tasmania
Jayson Semmens, Professor, Sustainable Marine Research Collaboration, University of Tasmania
Robert McCauley, Professor at the Centre for Marine Science and Technology, Curtin University
Woodside Energy this week announced it would start seismic testing for its Scarborough gas project off Australia’s west coast, before reversing the decision in the face of a legal challenge from Traditional Owners.

Seismic testing is highly controversial in marine environments.…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
