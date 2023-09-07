Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Somaliland election delay stalemate has led to an unprecedented political crisis

By Mohamed Adan Ishak
Somaliland opposition parties have accused President Musa Bihi Abdi of trying to delay the upcoming election in order to stay in power beyond his mandate.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
