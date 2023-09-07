Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Wildfires have wreaked havoc this summer – these plants were prepared

By Amy Jackson, Postdoctoral Research Associate, Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew
Mark Chapman, Associate Professor, Ecology and Evolutionary Biology, University of Southampton
Summer 2023 has seen wildfire crews tirelessly battle forest fires worldwide. The Canary Islands, a Spanish archipelago off the Moroccan coast, have faced their worst fires in 40 years, but amid the devastation lies a remarkable tale of resilience.

The Canary Islands consist of seven islands, including the popular holiday destinations of Tenerife, Gran Canaria and Fuerteventura. Increased drought and higher temperatures driven by climate change have…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Somaliland election delay stalemate has led to an unprecedented political crisis
~ AI-narrated audiobooks are here – and they raise some serious ethical questions
~ Cancer is rising in under-50s – but the causes are a mystery
~ Separating molecules is a highly energy-intensive but essential part of drug development, desalination and other industrial processes – improving membranes can help
~ Plastics Treaty Draft Takes First Step to Reduce Production
~ Russian Veto Puts Rights in Mali at Risk
~ Death and mourning in Ghana: how gender shapes the rituals of the Akan people
~ Why mothers and babies will suffer more as Africa grows hotter
~ South Africa's great white sharks are changing locations – they need to be monitored for beach safety and conservation
~ Martha’s rule: second-opinion law can work – but only if organisational shortcomings are addressed
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter