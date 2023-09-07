Tolerance.ca
Separating molecules is a highly energy-intensive but essential part of drug development, desalination and other industrial processes – improving membranes can help

By Bratin Sengupta, Ph.D. Candidate in Chemical and Biological Engineering, University at Buffalo
Miao Yu, Professor of Chemical and Biological Engineering, University at Buffalo
Around half of US industrial energy use goes toward separating molecules in industrial processes. Developing materials that can withstand harsh industrial conditions can help increase efficiency.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
