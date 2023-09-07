Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Plastics Treaty Draft Takes First Step to Reduce Production

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A woman works at a recycling facility, where plastic is sorted, shredded, washed, melted, and turned into pellets in Istanbul, Turkey on December 2, 2021. © 2021 Şebnem Coşkun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images On Monday, September 4, the United Nations Environment Programme published the zero draft of the new global plastics treaty. The text, based on previous negotiations, lays the foundation for a legally binding instrument to end plastic pollution and could help confront some of the harmful impacts of plastics on the environment and protection of human rights. The…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ AI-narrated audiobooks are here – and they raise some serious ethical questions
~ Wildfires have wreaked havoc this summer – these plants were prepared
~ Cancer is rising in under-50s – but the causes are a mystery
~ Separating molecules is a highly energy-intensive but essential part of drug development, desalination and other industrial processes – improving membranes can help
~ Russian Veto Puts Rights in Mali at Risk
~ Death and mourning in Ghana: how gender shapes the rituals of the Akan people
~ Why mothers and babies will suffer more as Africa grows hotter
~ South Africa's great white sharks are changing locations – they need to be monitored for beach safety and conservation
~ Martha’s rule: second-opinion law can work – but only if organisational shortcomings are addressed
~ The Boy and the Heron: Hayao Miyazaki's latest (and last?) Studio Ghibli film is a skilled remix of his greatest hits
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter