Human Rights Observatory

South Africa's great white sharks are changing locations – they need to be monitored for beach safety and conservation

By Alison Kock, Marine Biologist, South African National Parks (SANParks); Honorary Research Associate, South African Institute for Aquatic Biodiversity (SAIAB), South African Institute for Aquatic Biodiversity
Alison Towner, Marine biologist, Rhodes University
Heather Bowlby, Research Lead, Fisheries and Oceans Canada
Matt Dicken, Adjunct Professor of Marine Biology, Nelson Mandela University
Toby Rogers, PhD Candidate, University of Cape Town
South Africa is renowned for having one of the world’s biggest populations of great white sharks (Carcharodon carcharias). Substantial declines have been observed, however, in places where the sharks normally gather on the coast of the Western Cape province. Sharks congregate at these locations to feed, interact socially, or rest.

In Cape Town, skilled “shark…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
