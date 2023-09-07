Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Chimpanzees are not pets, no matter what social media tells you

By Jake Brooker, Research Associate in the Department of Psychology, Durham University
Trading wild chimpanzees, including their meat and body parts, is illegal. And yet, social media influencers and companies still reap profits from sharing “cute” images and videos of chimpanzees and other primates poached from the wild. All the while, sanctuaries worldwide continue to receive orphaned victims of this illicit trade.

As a comparative psychologist who studies the social and emotional behaviour of great apes, I have worked with…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
