Human Rights Observatory

Polycystic ovary syndrome: losing weight can help but many sufferers are vulnerable to bad advice on social media

By Jadine Scragg, Researcher, University of Oxford
Cervantée Wild, Research Fellow, Medical Sociology and Health Experiences Research Group, University of Oxford
Sharon Dixon, Researcher, Primary Care Health Sciences, University of Oxford
Polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS), a hormonal condition which affects how the ovaries work, is thought to affect 20% of women worldwide. Yet despite how common the condition is, and the serious effect it has on women’s health, researchers still aren’t completely sure what causes PCOS – let alone how best to manage and treat the condition.

Alongside taking hormonal therapy, most guidance states weight loss is one…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
