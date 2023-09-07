Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Azerbaijan: Authorities must immediately release prominent scholar Gubad Ibadoghlu

By Amnesty International
Responding to news that the poor health of Azerbaijani scholar and political activist Gubad Ibadoghlu is severely deteriorating during his unlawful detention, Natalia Nozadze, Researcher for Eastern Europe and Central Asia at Amnesty International, said: “Gubad Ibadoughlu’s arrest on fabricated charges is yet another example of the Azerbaijani authorities’ misuse of the criminal justice system […] The post Azerbaijan: Authorities must immediately release prominent scholar Gubad Ibadoghlu appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
