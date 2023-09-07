Tolerance.ca
I 'self-experimented' to compare a vegan diet with eating meat – this is what I found out

By Eric Robinson, Professor in Psychology, University of Liverpool
Three years ago I was briefly dating a primary school teacher who happened to be a part-time animal rights activist. The experience made me make a decision I’ve been living with ever since. Veganism.

Last year I concluded that as a scientist I finally needed to study what effect this decision was having on me and decide whether I should stick to veganism for life or give it up.

By conducting a “self-experiment”, the results of which were recently…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
