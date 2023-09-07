3,200 deaths a year: 1 of many reasons air pollution in Australia demands urgent national action
By Deren Pillay, Researcher and Advanced Trainee in Public Health Medicine, Menzies Institute for Medical Research, University of Tasmania
Bill Dodd, Knowledge Broker, Centre for Safe Air (NHMRC CRE), and Adjunct Researcher, Media School, University of Tasmania
Bin Jalaludin, Conjoint Professor, School of Population Health, UNSW Sydney
Reducing air pollution is one of the best investments for Australians’ health, the environment, the economy and social equity. But achieving cleaner air requires a new approach from government.
© The Conversation
- Thursday, September 7, 2023