Human Rights Observatory

Europe: Pivotal Moment for Sex Worker Rights

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Sex workers and their allies gathered on December 20, 2019 in Nantes, France for the world day against violence against sex workers. © 2019 Estelle Ruiz/Nur Photo via Getty Images (Brussels) – The European Court of Human Rights has accepted a case brought by sex workers against criminalization of their work, at a critical moment for sex workers’ rights in Europe, Human Rights Watch said today. A majority of the court declared admissible on August 31, 2023, a case brought by 261 migrant, queer, and women sex workers against the French government related to its 2016 law…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
