Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Fireflies, brain cells, dancers: new synchronisation research shows nature's perfect timing is all about connections

By Joseph Lizier, Associate Professor of Complex Systems, University of Sydney
Some natural systems seem to effortlessly synchronise themselves, even in the face of heavy disturbances. A new study has found the factor that makes it possible.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Homemade and cosmopolitan, the idiosyncratic writing of Gerald Murnane continues to attract devotees
~ Red tape can strangle your key asset as an employee: your motivation
~ How one student forced the government to admit the economic risks of climate change
~ China's concerning new strategy on human rights: unite the world behind a 'selective' approach
~ Your iPhone will soon be able to track your mental health with iOS 17, but what are the implications for your well-being?
~ The price of love: Why millennials and Gen Zs are running up major dating debt
~ Russia Denies Its Widespread Use of Cluster Munitions
~ UN expert sounds alarm over ‘contemporary forms of slavery’ in Canada
~ Air traffic control chaos: how human error can lead a tiny glitch to spiral out of control
~ Halifax's new development projects must not repeat the wrongs done to racialized communities
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter